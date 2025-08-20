Chesterfield three bed semi with no chain hits the market at £185,000

A spacious three bedroom semi in Chesterfield with no chain is for sale, featuring a generous garden, side extension and off-road parking

This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Franklyn Drive, Chesterfield, is available for £185,000 and comes with no onward chain – an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, young families, or downsizers looking for extra space inside and out.

Purplebricks are offering bookings via the 24/7 online brochure, so arranging a viewing couldn’t be simpler.

The property itself offers a bright lounge, a generous dining room with direct access to the garden, and a well-equipped kitchen complete with an integrated microwave and oven. A versatile side extension provides extra hall space, storage rooms, and a toilet – perfect for conversion into a utility, office, or gym.

At a glance

Three bedroom semi-detached

No onward chain

Spacious lounge and dining room

Kitchen with integrated appliances

Side extension with storage and toilet

Large rear garden with patio and lawn

Off-road parking

Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all served by a shower room.

Outside, the rear garden is a highlight, offering a lawn and patio with a private outlook, while the front provides plentiful off-road parking. With its scope for personalisation, this is a great chance to secure a spacious home in a popular location.

