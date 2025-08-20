On sale with Purple Bricks, this property comes with no chain | Purple Bricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A spacious three bedroom semi in Chesterfield with no chain is for sale, featuring a generous garden, side extension and off-road parking

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This three-bedroom semi-detached house on Franklyn Drive, Chesterfield, is available for £185,000 and comes with no onward chain – an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, young families, or downsizers looking for extra space inside and out.

Purplebricks are offering bookings via the 24/7 online brochure, so arranging a viewing couldn’t be simpler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property itself offers a bright lounge, a generous dining room with direct access to the garden, and a well-equipped kitchen complete with an integrated microwave and oven. A versatile side extension provides extra hall space, storage rooms, and a toilet – perfect for conversion into a utility, office, or gym.

At a glance Three bedroom semi-detached No onward chain Spacious lounge and dining room Kitchen with integrated appliances Side extension with storage and toilet Large rear garden with patio and lawn Off-road parking

Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all served by a shower room.

Outside, the rear garden is a highlight, offering a lawn and patio with a private outlook, while the front provides plentiful off-road parking. With its scope for personalisation, this is a great chance to secure a spacious home in a popular location.

Canva Is your surname a clue to Viking ancestry? Start tracing your Norse roots now £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Think you’re purely British? You might be surprised. Many people across the UK – especially in northern England, Scotland and coastal areas – still carry surnames with strong Viking origins, passed down from Norse settlers who didn’t just raid, they stayed. Names like Gunn, Thoresen, Croft and Skene hint at a warrior past and a shared history stretching back over 1,000 years. We’ve listed 30 surnames with deep Viking links – check the full list in the article here. Want to take things further? MyHeritage DNA makes it easy to build your family tree and explore your ancestry. For just £33, you can uncover your genetic links to Scandinavia and the Viking age. Your surname might be just the beginning!

Pure Healthy dog food that starts from just 89p per day (aff) £ 0.89 Buy now Buy now Pure’s revolutionary dehydrated dog food is helping thousands of pets thrive – even those with allergies, sensitive stomachs or chronic health issues. Made from fresh, natural ingredients, it’s quick to prepare (just add water), stores easily, and costs from just 89p per day – about half the price of raw food. In trials, 94% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s ailments, and 91% reported better overall health. New customers save 40% on their first delivery and 15% on the next two. Find out more about Pure and see the recipes here