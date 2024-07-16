Chesterfield property: Snooker room, home gym, bar and seven bedrooms in £750,000 family house

The detached property at Raneld Mount, Walton is surrounded by landscaped gardens and lawns, with stunning views from a private decked terrace across Chesterfield towards the Peak District. The house stands in an elevated position on a quarter-acre plot at the head of a cul-de-sac.

On sale for £750,000 and marketed by Dales & Peaks, the home offers approximately 5,000 sq ft of accommodation over three storeys.

There is flexible accommodation potential on the lower ground floor which is perfectly suited to be an annexe. This floor currently contains the snooker room, bar, one of the generously sized bedrooms and a shower room.

A modern island kitchen with spectacular views, an open-plan dining room, a lounge, four bedrooms and two bathrooms including the master suite ensuite are on the ground floor.

Two further double bedrooms, a dressing room and a home gym are on the first floor.

An integral double-tandem garage extends to approximately 750sq ft.

For further details on this house, which is listed on Zoopla, call Dales & Peaks on 01246 920588.

1 . Prime position This property sits on an elevated plot in Raneld Mount, Walton, Chesterfield. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Match fit A room fit for a budding Ronnie O'Sullivan to nurture their passion for snooker. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Your round Fancy being the landlord of landlady of your very own bar? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales