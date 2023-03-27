A prominent Georgian style building in Chesterfield town centre is on the market for the first time in possibly 150 years.

Up for sale with a guide price of £500,000, the freehold Grade II-listed property at 23 West Bars has housed the solicitors office of Shipton Hallewell for approximately 200 years.

The premises may have connections with Chatsworth and retains many of its original features.

Ground floor accommodation includes a central reception hall, an historic library room, two private offices and two further offices with kitchen and w.c. Stairs lead from the hall to a first floor with two large offices overlooking the front and three further offices. There is a vaulted cellar/store and boiler room.

The property, which will be vacated on completion of sale, has the potential to be developed into a beautiful detached house (subject to planning permission). It sits in its own grounds and adjoins the town hall and gardens and retail area of the town centre.

If let on lease, the building would bring in between £22,000 to £25,000 per annum.

Listed on Zoopla, the property is being marketed by W.T. Parker, tel. 01246 398471.

1 . 7a8d2103-e4c3-4d37-878a-2003f06ba631 A guide price of £500,000 to £550,000 has been placed on the freehold sale of 23 West Bars, Chesterfield. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Rear view The property stands in its own grounds adjacent to Chesterfield town hall and gardens and to shops in the town centre. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Solicitor's offices The property has been occupied by Shipton Hallewell solicitors for approximately 200 years. Vacant possession will be granted on completion of the sale. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Olde worlde One of the four offices on the ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales