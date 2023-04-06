A beautiful detached cottage dating back to the 1800s in a desirable part of Chesterfield is on the market for £550,000 with no onward chain.

The four-bedroom spacious home is on a private, enclosed plot on Storrs Road, Brampton within a catchment area of good schools.

Accommodation includes a fitted kitchen, utility room, downstairs wc, three reception rooms, family bathroom and an ensuite for the principal bedroom. Three of the bedrooms are double and the fourth is a single.

There are gardens on three sides of the property, a garage and workshop and ample off-road parking.

The property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is marketed by Hunters Estate Agent, Chesterfield. For more details, call 01246 920517.

The property, which is characteristic of family homes in the 1800s, sits on a private, enclosed plot of approximately 0.8acres on Storrs Road, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Kitchen The exposed wooden ceiling beams are complemented by the style of the fitted storage units while the flooring completes the rustic look.

Utility room The utility room has fitted wall and base units with a sink integrated into the worktop.

Family/dining room A pretty fireplace, wooden staircase and exposed ceiling beams are show-stopping features.