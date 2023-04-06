Chesterfield property: Four-bed detached cottage dating back to 1800s on the market for £550,000
A beautiful detached cottage dating back to the 1800s in a desirable part of Chesterfield is on the market for £550,000 with no onward chain.
The four-bedroom spacious home is on a private, enclosed plot on Storrs Road, Brampton within a catchment area of good schools.
Accommodation includes a fitted kitchen, utility room, downstairs wc, three reception rooms, family bathroom and an ensuite for the principal bedroom. Three of the bedrooms are double and the fourth is a single.
There are gardens on three sides of the property, a garage and workshop and ample off-road parking.
The property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is marketed by Hunters Estate Agent, Chesterfield. For more details, call 01246 920517.