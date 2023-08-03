Chesterfield property: Elegant 19th century five-bed detached house within walking distance of town centre on offer for £425,000
Built in the the mid 1800s, the spacious property on St Helen’s Street blends historic charm with contemporary living. Features include fireplaces with log burners in the reception rooms, a generously sized kitchen with bespoke oak storage units and solid wood work surfaces, a contemporary family bathroom and a separate shower room.
All five bedrooms are on the first floor,
An outbuilding has been transformed into a versatile space which is perfect for a home office or workshop.
Steps down from the house lead to an enclosed lawned rear garden offering an ideal setting for outdoor gatherings and relaxation.
A blocked paved driveway leading to the rear offers ample parking space for you and your guests.
Estate agent Yopa says: “The property is being sold with no onward chain, presenting a fantastic opportunity for those looking to make this extraordinary house their new home.”