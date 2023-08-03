News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield property: Elegant 19th century five-bed detached house within walking distance of town centre on offer for £425,000

A magnificent five-bedroom detached house exuding elegance and character and within walking distance of Chesterfield town centre is on the market for £425,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

Built in the the mid 1800s, the spacious property on St Helen’s Street blends historic charm with contemporary living. Features include fireplaces with log burners in the reception rooms, a generously sized kitchen with bespoke oak storage units and solid wood work surfaces, a contemporary family bathroom and a separate shower room.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor,

An outbuilding has been transformed into a versatile space which is perfect for a home office or workshop.

Steps down from the house lead to an enclosed lawned rear garden offering an ideal setting for outdoor gatherings and relaxation.

A blocked paved driveway leading to the rear offers ample parking space for you and your guests.

Estate agent Yopa says: “The property is being sold with no onward chain, presenting a fantastic opportunity for those looking to make this extraordinary house their new home.”

This impressive detached property on St Helen's Street is on sale for £425,000.

1. St Helen's Street, Chesterfield

This impressive detached property on St Helen's Street is on sale for £425,000. Photo: Yopa

A charming fireplace set within the chimney breast catches the eye in this reception room which is adorned with ceiling coving, picture rails and wood effect flooring.

2. Entrance hall/lounge area

A charming fireplace set within the chimney breast catches the eye in this reception room which is adorned with ceiling coving, picture rails and wood effect flooring. Photo: Yopa

The spacious kitchen has oak base units and solid wood work surfaces. There is space for a range cooker with extractor hood and room for a fridge/freezer and a washing machine.

3. KItchen

The spacious kitchen has oak base units and solid wood work surfaces. There is space for a range cooker with extractor hood and room for a fridge/freezer and a washing machine. Photo: Yopa

A traditional fireplace with log burner serves as the focal point in the dining room which is flooded with natural light. The room's elegance and warmth are accentuated by coving, picture rails, and wood effect flooring.

4. Dining room

A traditional fireplace with log burner serves as the focal point in the dining room which is flooded with natural light. The room's elegance and warmth are accentuated by coving, picture rails, and wood effect flooring. Photo: Yopa

