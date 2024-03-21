Chesterfield property: Create your dream home in five-bed early 20th century property with separate coach house
This early 20th century home at Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield is ripe for renovation and ready to be equipped for modern family living.
Five bedrooms, spacious accommodation, a separate coach house and a sizable garden are among the attributes of a house which is now on the market for £495,000.
The property boasts many original features including a front bay window and archway leading to a large stained glass door. A timber staircase rising to the first floor bedrooms and family bathroom adds to the wow factor.
A large coach house stands in the grounds and is currently used for storage but has the potential to be converted (subject to planning) as electricity and water is easily available in this space.