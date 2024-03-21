Chesterfield property: Create your dream home in five-bed early 20th century property with separate coach house

Do you enjoy restoring houses to their former glory and putting your own stamp on them?
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:04 GMT
This early 20th century home at Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield is ripe for renovation and ready to be equipped for modern family living.

Five bedrooms, spacious accommodation, a separate coach house and a sizable garden are among the attributes of a house which is now on the market for £495,000.

The property boasts many original features including a front bay window and archway leading to a large stained glass door. A timber staircase rising to the first floor bedrooms and family bathroom adds to the wow factor.

The front bay window and an arch leading up to a stained glass door are among the property's heritage assets.The front bay window and an arch leading up to a stained glass door are among the property's heritage assets.
The front bay window and an arch leading up to a stained glass door are among the property's heritage assets.

A large coach house stands in the grounds and is currently used for storage but has the potential to be converted (subject to planning) as electricity and water is easily available in this space.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Bothams. Call 01246 398011.

