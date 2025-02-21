Chesterfield property: 19th century farmhouse with barn housing stables on four-acre plot has plenty of space for a growing family and a pony or two

Equestrian families on the hunt for a spacious house with paddocks and stables should cast their eye over a property that is surrounded by countryside and less than three miles from a town centre.

Yew Tree Farm, an extended farmhouse set in four acres of land, at Walton Back Lane, Chesterfield is on the market for £1.65million. A spokesperson for Sally Botham Estates described it as “A superbly presented and exceptionally spacious characterful property, parts of which are believed to date back to 1835. Together with a large two-storey brick barn housing stables and loft space ideal as a leisure suite.”

A large dining kitchen, family room, snug, study, conservatory, five bedrooms, two family bathrooms and an en-suite are included in the farmhouse accommodation with underfloor heating on the ground floor.

Lawns, terraces, duck pond, greenhouse and vegetable garden are contained within the delightful established gardens. The paddocks flank the river Hipper.

Yew Tree Farm is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, call Sally Botham Estates Ltd on 01629 701385.

Yew Tree Farm is surrounded by open countryside yet within two and a half miles of Chesterfield town centre.

1. Tranquil location

Yew Tree Farm is surrounded by open countryside yet within two and a half miles of Chesterfield town centre. Photo: Zoopla

A flagstone patio steps up to a lawned garden.

2. Peaceful haven

A flagstone patio steps up to a lawned garden. Photo: Zoopla

Plenty to interest a keen gardener.

3. Horticultural haven

Plenty to interest a keen gardener. Photo: Zoopla

A duck pond is surrounded by lawns and borders stocked with ornamental plants, roses, and fruit trees.

4. Water feature

A duck pond is surrounded by lawns and borders stocked with ornamental plants, roses, and fruit trees. Photo: Zoopla

