Yew Tree Farm, an extended farmhouse set in four acres of land, at Walton Back Lane, Chesterfield is on the market for £1.65million. A spokesperson for Sally Botham Estates described it as “A superbly presented and exceptionally spacious characterful property, parts of which are believed to date back to 1835. Together with a large two-storey brick barn housing stables and loft space ideal as a leisure suite.”
A large dining kitchen, family room, snug, study, conservatory, five bedrooms, two family bathrooms and an en-suite are included in the farmhouse accommodation with underfloor heating on the ground floor.
Lawns, terraces, duck pond, greenhouse and vegetable garden are contained within the delightful established gardens. The paddocks flank the river Hipper.
Yew Tree Farm is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further information, call Sally Botham Estates Ltd on 01629 701385.
