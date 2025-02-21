Yew Tree Farm, an extended farmhouse set in four acres of land, at Walton Back Lane, Chesterfield is on the market for £1.65million. A spokesperson for Sally Botham Estates described it as “A superbly presented and exceptionally spacious characterful property, parts of which are believed to date back to 1835. Together with a large two-storey brick barn housing stables and loft space ideal as a leisure suite.”