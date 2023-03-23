News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield property: 15 of the most expensive streets in town and surrounding area

Upmarket urban areas and leafy rural lanes feature in the top 14 of most expensive streets to buy a property in and around Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers has disclosed where the highest priced homes in the area are located after tracking average sold data from HM Land Registry which was updated on December 6, 2022.

Old Brampton, Walton, Holymoorside and Wingerworth are among the areas where home buyers are splashing their cash.

Main Road, Old Brampton, S42 7JG. Average price: £1,319,000, based on five sales.

1. Old Brampton

Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 3NU and S40 3PA. Average price for S40 3NU: £784, 166, based on three sales. Average price for S40 3PA: £575,000, based on four sales.

2. Chesterfield

Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield, S42 7LD. Average price: £732,300, based on five sales.

3. Walton

Main Road, Cutthorpe, S42 7AJ. Average price: £685,000, based on four sales.

4. Cutthorpe

