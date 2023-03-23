Chesterfield property: 15 of the most expensive streets in town and surrounding area
Upmarket urban areas and leafy rural lanes feature in the top 14 of most expensive streets to buy a property in and around Chesterfield.
Home sales company Property Solvers has disclosed where the highest priced homes in the area are located after tracking average sold data from HM Land Registry which was updated on December 6, 2022.
Old Brampton, Walton, Holymoorside and Wingerworth are among the areas where home buyers are splashing their cash.
