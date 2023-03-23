News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Chesterfield property: 15 of the least expensive streets in town and surrounding area

People looking to get a foothold in the property market will be heartened to know that there are still areas in and around Chesterfield where you can snap up a home without breaking the bank.

By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT

Home sales company Property Solvers have flagged Derby Road, Sheffield Road and Park Street in Chesterfield and parts of Grassmoor as the hotspots for affordable houses.

The top 15 least expensive streets in the Chesterfield area are based on the average sold price data from HM Land Registry which was last updated on December 6, 2022.

Hanbury Close, Loundsley Green, S40 4SQ. Average price: £70,000, based on three sales.

1. Loundsley Green

Hanbury Close, Loundsley Green, S40 4SQ. Average price: £70,000, based on three sales. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wingerworth Terrace, Grassmoor, S42 5AS. Average price: £74,000, based on six sales.

2. Grassmoor

Wingerworth Terrace, Grassmoor, S42 5AS. Average price: £74,000, based on six sales. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, S41 8LE. Average price: £77,583, based on three sales.

3. Whittington Moor

Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, S41 8LE. Average price: £77,583, based on three sales. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, S40 2ER, S40 2ET, S40 3ES. Average price for S40 2ER: £80,200, based on three sales. Average price for S20 2ET: £85,625, based on four sales. Average price for S40 3ES: £87,578, based on seven sales.

4. Birdholme

Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, S40 2ER, S40 2ET, S40 3ES. Average price for S40 2ER: £80,200, based on three sales. Average price for S20 2ET: £85,625, based on four sales. Average price for S40 3ES: £87,578, based on seven sales. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
ChesterfieldPeople