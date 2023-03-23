Chesterfield property: 15 of the least expensive streets in town and surrounding area
People looking to get a foothold in the property market will be heartened to know that there are still areas in and around Chesterfield where you can snap up a home without breaking the bank.
Home sales company Property Solvers have flagged Derby Road, Sheffield Road and Park Street in Chesterfield and parts of Grassmoor as the hotspots for affordable houses.
The top 15 least expensive streets in the Chesterfield area are based on the average sold price data from HM Land Registry which was last updated on December 6, 2022.