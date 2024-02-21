News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield house-hunters should check out six-bedroom family home with large garden

Growing families looking for a spacious home with a large garden should check out a deceptively spacious six-bedroom house in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:39 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 11:40 GMT

Kenwood Mount on Newbold Road is on the market for £550,000 and is described by estate agent Pinewood Properties as “having period features and a wealth of charm and character throughout.”

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a regal dining room, a bay windowed lounge and a Jack and Jill en-suite shower room serving two of the bedrooms.

A conservatory overlooks the beautiful rear garden containing a lawn, stone flagged patio, well established flower beds, shrubs and trees. A shed and greenhouse can be included in the sale. There is a detached garage and workshop/utility area.

For further information on Kenwood Mount, which is listed on Zoopla, call the agent on 01246 494115.

Plenty of space for children to play while parents relax in the rear garden.

1. Spacious garden

Plenty of space for children to play while parents relax in the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

The back garden at Kenwood Mount, Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

2. Bird's-eye view

The back garden at Kenwood Mount, Newbold Road, Chesterfield. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen has a good range of soft close drawer, wall and base units with a built-in wine rack. The laminated worktop has tiled surrounds. Integrated appliances include a high level oven, separate grill, five ring gas hob and extractor. A pantry off the kitchen houses a tall fridge freezer and the combi boiler.

3. What's cooking?

The kitchen has a good range of soft close drawer, wall and base units with a built-in wine rack. The laminated worktop has tiled surrounds. Integrated appliances include a high level oven, separate grill, five ring gas hob and extractor. A pantry off the kitchen houses a tall fridge freezer and the combi boiler. Photo: Zoopla

This regal reception room, currently used as a dining room, has an inglenook fireplace, built-in storage cupboards and wooden flooring.

4. Fine dining

This regal reception room, currently used as a dining room, has an inglenook fireplace, built-in storage cupboards and wooden flooring. Photo: Zoopla

