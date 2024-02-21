Kenwood Mount on Newbold Road is on the market for £550,000 and is described by estate agent Pinewood Properties as “having period features and a wealth of charm and character throughout.”

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a regal dining room, a bay windowed lounge and a Jack and Jill en-suite shower room serving two of the bedrooms.

A conservatory overlooks the beautiful rear garden containing a lawn, stone flagged patio, well established flower beds, shrubs and trees. A shed and greenhouse can be included in the sale. There is a detached garage and workshop/utility area.

For further information on Kenwood Mount, which is listed on Zoopla, call the agent on 01246 494115.

1 . Spacious garden Plenty of space for children to play while parents relax in the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bird's-eye view The back garden at Kenwood Mount, Newbold Road, Chesterfield. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . What's cooking? The kitchen has a good range of soft close drawer, wall and base units with a built-in wine rack. The laminated worktop has tiled surrounds. Integrated appliances include a high level oven, separate grill, five ring gas hob and extractor. A pantry off the kitchen houses a tall fridge freezer and the combi boiler. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Fine dining This regal reception room, currently used as a dining room, has an inglenook fireplace, built-in storage cupboards and wooden flooring. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales