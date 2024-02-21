Kenwood Mount on Newbold Road is on the market for £550,000 and is described by estate agent Pinewood Properties as “having period features and a wealth of charm and character throughout.”
The accommodation is arranged over three floors and includes a regal dining room, a bay windowed lounge and a Jack and Jill en-suite shower room serving two of the bedrooms.
A conservatory overlooks the beautiful rear garden containing a lawn, stone flagged patio, well established flower beds, shrubs and trees. A shed and greenhouse can be included in the sale. There is a detached garage and workshop/utility area.
For further information on Kenwood Mount, which is listed on Zoopla, call the agent on 01246 494115.
1. Spacious garden
Plenty of space for children to play while parents relax in the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla
2. Bird's-eye view
The back garden at Kenwood Mount, Newbold Road, Chesterfield. Photo: Zoopla
3. What's cooking?
The kitchen has a good range of soft close drawer, wall and base units with a built-in wine rack. The laminated worktop has tiled surrounds. Integrated appliances include a high level oven, separate grill, five ring gas hob and extractor. A pantry off the kitchen houses a tall fridge freezer and the combi boiler. Photo: Zoopla
4. Fine dining
This regal reception room, currently used as a dining room, has an inglenook fireplace, built-in storage cupboards and wooden flooring. Photo: Zoopla