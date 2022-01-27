Chesterfield hot tub retailer offers five top tips to prospective buyers

But with new hot tubs becoming more expensive than ever due to factors such as shipping costs and demand - how do you get the best deal?
Palm Spas, who are based on Storforth Lane, Hasland, Chesterfield, have been selling hot tubs since 2016 and offer these top five tips to help you in your buying decision.
1. Be wary of long wait times
Choose a retailer that has hot tubs in stock and are ready to be delivered. If a company hasn't sufficient stock, businesses will inflate prices due to the ever-rising shipping costs.
2. Budget for running costs
Paying for a hot tub isn't the only cost you will face. Make sure you budget for electricity costs, the set-up and monthly bills. Whether you are having a plug and play or a high-powered tub, generally you will need an electrician to fit the socket for you. Ask what insulation the hot tub has; a well-insulated tub will retain heat and reduce your monthly electricity bill significantly.
3. Research the aftersales and warranty options
Do your research to make sure you are buying from a business that can offer aftersales support and a warranty.
4. Buy your hot tub in winter
Our gardens are an extension of our living space, but mainly only used in the summer. Winter is actually a great time to purchase. Imagine enjoying a crisp night under the star’s toasty in your new tub. You might even find that, as demand is lower in winter you can bag a good deal and have your tub delivered and installed within a couple of weeks.
