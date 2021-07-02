The three/four-bedroom, four-storey townhouse is part of the Grade II-listed Brearley Hall, on Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington.

Property website Zoopla says: “A unique and exclusive opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious townhouse with many original period features, including high ceilings and double sash windows, and also having rural views over wonderful rolling countryside within the grounds.”

Brearley Hall was built in the 1830s and later home to Whittington Hall Hospital until its closure in 1996.

The Georgian building was “sympathetically and elegantly” converted into housing in 2001.

Highlights of the home, which offers about 1,800 sq feet of accommodation include the fitted kitchen and dining room on the ground floor, a spacious first-floor, with a landing offering enough space for a study area, lounge and sitting room, with potential to be a fourth bedroom and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

The third floor features the master bedroom, a five-piece bathroom and large landing which provides a dressing area.

Outside the property has driveway parking for two cars, a front garden space and access to the hall’s private lake in eight acres of managed woodland.

Zoopla says: “This must not be missed, it’s one of a kind.”

The property is on the market with Hunters for offers in the region of £290,000.

