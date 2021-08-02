Chesterfield garden centre turns attention to Christmas - at height of summer
Chesterfield may be basking in record-breaking temperatures – but one garden centre is already turning its thoughts to winter and Christmas.
Dobbies Garden Centre, High Wood Way, Barlborough, has revealed its decorating trends for the 2021 festive season, providing a preview of what this year’s celebrations will look like.
The firm says festive home embellishments will be on a larger scale than ever, so Dobbies is set to have its largest ever selection of Christmas adornments.
Lynsey Abbott, Dobbies Christmas buyer, said: “This year is all about celebrating the joy of coming together and being reunited over the festive period with the ones we cherish most in life, and our homes will play a central role in this.
“We believe this year people will really want to shake up their interiors and transform what has been their living/cooking/eating/working/entertaining space into something completely different, and our six themes are here to inspire, no matter the style or look you are aiming for.
“While it remains hugely important, we’ve come a long way from the Christmas tree being the sole focus for decorations. This year we’ll see other elements of the home reflecting Christmas themes through stylish staircase garlands, glamorous garden lighting and chic tablescapes.”