Thoughts are already turning to Christmas at Dobbies in Barlborough.

Chesterfield garden centre turns attention to Christmas - at height of summer

Chesterfield may be basking in record-breaking temperatures – but one garden centre is already turning its thoughts to winter and Christmas.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 11:08 am

Dobbies Garden Centre, High Wood Way, Barlborough, has revealed its decorating trends for the 2021 festive season, providing a preview of what this year’s celebrations will look like.

The firm says festive home embellishments will be on a larger scale than ever, so Dobbies is set to have its largest ever selection of Christmas adornments.

Lynsey Abbott, Dobbies Christmas buyer, said: “This year is all about celebrating the joy of coming together and being reunited over the festive period with the ones we cherish most in life, and our homes will play a central role in this.

“We believe this year people will really want to shake up their interiors and transform what has been their living/cooking/eating/working/entertaining space into something completely different, and our six themes are here to inspire, no matter the style or look you are aiming for.

“While it remains hugely important, we’ve come a long way from the Christmas tree being the sole focus for decorations. This year we’ll see other elements of the home reflecting Christmas themes through stylish staircase garlands, glamorous garden lighting and chic tablescapes.”

1. Yuletide Wonder

Dobbies says: "Traditional Christmas with a luxe feel. A refined modern aesthetic, with a nostalgic nod and scents of spice. Red-on-red tonal styling with cranberry red, oxblood red and a hint of gold. Colour palette features Cranberry, Space Cherry, Oxblood Red, Savvy Red and Gold."

Photo: Dobbies Garden Centres

2. Mystical Woodland

Dobbies says: "Inspired by a walk through the forest at dawn, with an early morning winter colour palette of dark greens and hints of deep rust. Natural elements prevail, with a Scandi inspired feeling that gives this theme a curated, Insta-approved look. Colour palette features Dark Green, Sand Dollar and Rust."

Photo: Dobbies Garden Centres

3. Winter Glamour

Dobbies says: White, cream and gold give this theme an Instagram feel and touch of celebrity glamour. A layered approach adds depth, interest and wow factor, with showstopping Christmas trees and lighting displays. Colour palette features Cannoli Cream and Antique Gold."

Photo: Dobbies Garden Centres

4. Midnight Reflections

Dobbies says: "Dinner party vibes with a sleek, grown-up feel. Calm grey and creamy white, grounded with a base of deep navy. Contrasting pewters with metallic silver accents give a luxe highlight. Sophisticated and timeless. Colour palette features Cannoli Cream, Silver, Navy and Pewter."

Photo: Dobbies Garden Centres

