This three-bedroom detached home in Chesterfield’s S41 postcode has bags of potential, with a big garden, garage, private parking and no chain.

Looking for a family-sized home with space to grow, a large garden and no chain to hold you up? This detached three-bedroom property in Chesterfield could be just the ticket – and it’s available now for offers over £280,000.

Purplebricks are handling the sale, and it’s a great opportunity for buyers who aren’t afraid of a little updating. With a generous footprint, a large enclosed rear garden and private driveway, it’s a house that ticks all the right boxes for space, potential and practicality. See more here.

Inside, you’ll find a versatile layout with two separate reception rooms, a good-sized kitchen, downstairs WC and a handy storage room connecting through to the garage. It’s all laid out for easy family life, with plenty of scope to modernise and make it your own.

Upstairs there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all bright and airy, along with a family bathroom that’s conveniently located to serve all three. Whether you need space for a growing brood, a home office or a guest room, there’s flexibility to suit.

The rear garden is large and fully enclosed | Purple bricks

Outside, the large rear garden is an obvious highlight – big enough for entertaining, relaxing or even extending (subject to planning). The driveway provides private off-street parking, and the attached garage adds extra peace of mind for storage or future conversion.

At a glance Three bedrooms Two reception rooms Large rear garden Garage and driveway No onward chain

Coppice Close is a quiet residential area in Chesterfield’s S41 postcode, with good access to local schools, shops and transport links. With no onward chain, this home could be yours without delay – and it’s rare to find a detached option in this price bracket with so much garden space.

