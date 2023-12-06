Chesterfield council housing chief welcomes construction of new homes in drive to meet waiting lists

Chesterfield’s council housing chief has welcomed plans for 22 new affordable properties to be built across the borough in Staveley and Middlecroft to help meet waiting lists and the rising need for homes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The announcement comes after Chesterfield Borough Council confirmed it was continuing with efforts to address a significant number of empty council properties across the borough following difficulties with repairs and waiting lists.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Creating attractive places for people to live is at the heart of what we do and once built, these new properties will provide a welcome addition to our housing stock and be let to people on our housing register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The number of people on the housing register has risen in the last year as more people look for affordable housing options as a result of the rising cost of living, and we’re working hard to meet this demand by increasing the number of affordable, modern and accessible homes that are available for families in our borough, so we’re really pleased that works are now underway.”

Pictured, Back Row Second From The Right, Is Fortem Commercial Manager Tom Nicholson With Colleagues And, Front Row Left To Right, Is Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Tricia Gilby And Cllr Jean Innes

This latest project will see the addition of nine three-bedroom houses on Westwood Avenue, two three-bed bungalows on Ringwood Avenue and two two-bed bungalows at Court Place, four two-bed bungalows on Wensley Way, two two-bedroom houses on Paisley Close, and three three-bedroom houses at Aston Court.

The council planning committee considered the planning application at a planning committee meeting in April for the nine new properties to be built at Westwood Avenue, in Staveley, for the council.

Nine former homes on the Westwood Avenue site, accessed from a road leading from Edward Street and Westwood Avenue, had been demolished in 2016 after structural concerns and after tilts had exceeded safe limits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the council planning committee has since given the go-ahead for the council’s planning application for the nine new properties to be built at Westwood Avenue, in Staveley, after considering a number of statements from expert consultees.

The site near Westwood Avenue, Staveley. Image: Chesterfield Borough Council

Each of the nine properties will be near a school and public transport routes and will be regarded as affordable rental properties, with Chesterfield Borough Council as the landlord.

Construction of all the 22 new-build properties is now well underway after councillors joined representatives from Fortem Solutions Limited, the council’s main contractor, to break ground on one of the sites and kick-start the project.

Each property will be fitted with an air source heat pump for the heating and hot water and solar panels will be installed on the roof with battery storage to generate electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2022/23 the council invested over £21.5 million in homes and estates across the borough and a further £3.2 million on new homes, and a stock condition survey aims to help the council plan for future investment for homes with other capital investment projects planned for 2023 onwards.