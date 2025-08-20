There's more to this bungalow than meets the eye | Purple Bricks

A beautifully updated two-bedroom bungalow in Chesterfield is for sale, featuring modern interiors, landscaped gardens and a hidden secret garden

This beautifully modernised two-bedroom detached bungalow on Lichfield Road, Chesterfield, is on the market for £500,000 and offers a perfect balance of contemporary style and cosy charm – complete with landscaped gardens, a summer house, and even a hidden secret garden.

Purplebricks are inviting viewings via the online brochure 24/7, making it easy to secure your chance to explore this special home.

Inside, the property opens with a welcoming hallway leading to a sleek modern kitchen with a central island and integrated appliances, flowing into a spacious lounge with a feature burner for relaxed evenings.

The garden is one of the standout features | Purple Bricks

A large dining room offers versatility, with plenty of space for entertaining or use as a snug, office, or playroom. There are two double bedrooms, both tastefully decorated, and a luxury bathroom featuring a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and high-end finishes.

At a glance Two bedroom detached bungalow Modern kitchen with island and integrated appliances Spacious lounge with burner Large dining room with flexible use Luxury bathroom with bath and shower Beautiful landscaped gardens with secret garden and summer house Solar panels, off-road parking and garage

Outside is where this home really shines. The rear garden has been carefully landscaped to provide a stylish patio, lush lawns, and multiple seating areas – with a hidden garden tucked away for peaceful moments.

A summer house, currently used as a bar, adds a playful and social touch, while the driveway and garage provide ample parking. Solar panels add eco-friendly efficiency, making this home both practical and inviting.

