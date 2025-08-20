Chesterfield bungalow with secret garden and summer house for £500,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This beautifully modernised two-bedroom detached bungalow on Lichfield Road, Chesterfield, is on the market for £500,000 and offers a perfect balance of contemporary style and cosy charm – complete with landscaped gardens, a summer house, and even a hidden secret garden.
Purplebricks are inviting viewings via the online brochure 24/7, making it easy to secure your chance to explore this special home.
Inside, the property opens with a welcoming hallway leading to a sleek modern kitchen with a central island and integrated appliances, flowing into a spacious lounge with a feature burner for relaxed evenings.
A large dining room offers versatility, with plenty of space for entertaining or use as a snug, office, or playroom. There are two double bedrooms, both tastefully decorated, and a luxury bathroom featuring a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and high-end finishes.
Two bedroom detached bungalow
Modern kitchen with island and integrated appliances
Spacious lounge with burner
Large dining room with flexible use
Luxury bathroom with bath and shower
Beautiful landscaped gardens with secret garden and summer house
Solar panels, off-road parking and garage
Outside is where this home really shines. The rear garden has been carefully landscaped to provide a stylish patio, lush lawns, and multiple seating areas – with a hidden garden tucked away for peaceful moments.
A summer house, currently used as a bar, adds a playful and social touch, while the driveway and garage provide ample parking. Solar panels add eco-friendly efficiency, making this home both practical and inviting.
