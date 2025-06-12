Chesterfield bungalow two-bed detached with garden and garage for £250,000
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Chesterfield, this two-bedroom detached bungalow is listed for £250,000. Offering a generous plot, garage, and no onward chain, it’s a rare find for downsizers or buyers seeking single-storey living in a peaceful location.
Inside, the bungalow features a spacious living room with a bay window, a well-equipped kitchen, and a modern shower room. Both bedrooms are generously sized, with ample room for storage and furnishings.
Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with patio space, while the front offers a private driveway leading to the detached garage.
At a glance
- This two-bedroom detached bungalow in Chesterfield is listed for £250,000
- Features include a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen, and modern shower room
- Detached garage and private driveway
- Well-maintained front and rear gardens
- Peaceful cul-de-sac location with no onward chain
- Ideal for downsizers or buyers seeking single-level living
