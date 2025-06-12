Chesterfield bungalow two-bed detached with garden and garage for £250,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Detached two-bedroom bungalow in Chesterfield featuring a garden and garage.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Chesterfield, this two-bedroom detached bungalow is listed for £250,000. Offering a generous plot, garage, and no onward chain, it’s a rare find for downsizers or buyers seeking single-storey living in a peaceful location.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 bedroom detached bungalow | Purplebricks

Inside, the bungalow features a spacious living room with a bay window, a well-equipped kitchen, and a modern shower room. Both bedrooms are generously sized, with ample room for storage and furnishings.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with patio space, while the front offers a private driveway leading to the detached garage.

This home is one of dozens available in Chesterfield on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-chesterfield.

At a glance

This two-bedroom detached bungalow in Chesterfield is listed for £250,000

Features include a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen, and modern shower room

Detached garage and private driveway

Well-maintained front and rear gardens

Peaceful cul-de-sac location with no onward chain

Ideal for downsizers or buyers seeking single-level living

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now