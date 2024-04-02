Chesterfield Borough Council gives the go-ahead for 143 new homes in a Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

House builder Harron Homes’ planning application for 143 new homes, parking areas, secondary roads and landscaping on land south of Worksop Road, at Mastin Moor, near Staveley, has previously been given outline planning permission by Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee and it is to be called Low Ridding.

But following a council planning meeting on March 25, the committee approved the remaining reserved matters relating to the house building element of the wider development and the access roads associated with these properties although the spine road into the site had already been approved.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This development is the first phase of a potential four phase development in the village of Mastin Moor, in Derbyshire, after the borough council has previously given conditional permission for a possible residential development in the area of up to 650 dwellings with facilities, services, offices, open space, and a community garden extension.

Pictured Is at typical street scene of a Harron Homes development. Courtesy Of Harron Homes

The application for the 143-home development was amended to meet planning approval and the development will include two-storey properties with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Following Harron Homes North Midlands success in securing planning permission to build 143 homes for the first of a possible four-phase development in Mastin Moor, the developers confirmed that a relevant 15 acres of land will be acquired from the Devonshire Group whose portfolio includes Chatsworth House.

Harron Homes stated the 143-home development will also consist of a tree lined spine road linking the scheme to the wider area, and the developers aim to provide open space and landscaping with plans to enhance biodiversity on the site.

The 143-home development will feature two house types as well as ‘street trees’ within the managed open space. It will also include a total of seven two-bedroom and four-bedroom, cheaper priced ‘affordable homes’ but those opposed to the development have argued that this only represents about five per cent of the overall 143 properties.

Some also submitted objections arguing the development will mean a loss of agricultural land and the loss of a wildlife haven and that it will place extra pressure on schools, GPs and dentists.

Among the seven formal representations received by the council there were also concerns the nearby A619 is already a busy road during rush-hour with increasing harmful exhaust fumes and traffic making it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass.

However, the National Highways organisation raised no objections to the current planning application and Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has considered that the planned street design, the connecting streets and minor footways are appropriate.

A council spokesperson stated: “This reserved matters submission for the Phase 1 housing element is considered to be acceptable in terms of creating an appropriate form of housing development in line with the aims of the development framework secured as part of the outline permission.”