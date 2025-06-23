The house is well presented and close to local amenities | Purplebricks

In a quiet Barlborough location, this detached family home offers modern interiors, off-road parking and a well-kept garden.

Tucked away in a quiet corner of Barlborough, this well-presented three-bedroom detached house offers modern comfort, generous living space, and leafy surroundings – all for £280,000.

This stylish and spacious property on Shunters Drift is available through Purplebricks and would suit families, professionals, or anyone seeking a more serene lifestyle. See more from Purplebricks here.

Step inside to find a bright and welcoming hallway leading to a spacious lounge with calming views of the greenery beyond.

The kitchen is a good size | Purplebricks

The heart of the home is the sleek, modern kitchen/diner, kitted out with a double oven and space to wine, dine, and entertain in style. There's also a handy downstairs WC.

Upstairs, you'll find three well-proportioned bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom. The principal bedroom offers natural light and quiet surroundings, while the other two rooms are perfect for guests, children, or a home office setup.

Outside, the rear garden is a highlight – featuring a patio for alfresco dining, a well-kept lawn, and a shed for storage. Off-road parking and a garage round off the practical perks.

Set in sought-after Barlborough with easy access to local schools, amenities, and commuting routes, this is a superb opportunity to enjoy detached living in a tranquil spot.

At a glance Three-bed detached home Spacious lounge Modern kitchen/diner with double oven Downstairs WC Contemporary family bathroom Private rear garden with patio and lawn Off-road parking and garage Sought-after Barlborough location Freehold Council Tax Band C

