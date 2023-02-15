News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield average house prices rose by £21,000 in the last year

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chesterfield rose by £21,000, latest figures show.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 2:00pm

House prices increased slightly, by 0.1%, in Chesterfield in December, conributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.4% over the last year.

The average Chesterfield house price in December was £202,603, Land Registry figures show – a 0.1% increase on November.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 0.5%, and Chesterfield was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Chesterfield rose by £21,000 – putting the area 29th among the East Midlands’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

By comparison, the average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.

