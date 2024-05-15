The executive style property at Seymour Lane, Mastin Moor is decribed by marketing agent Re/Max Property Hub as “a truly individual family home we know buyers will fall in love with!”
There are three reception rooms, a stylish breakfast kitchen leading to a conservatory with fantastic views and an impressive split staircase rising to a galleried landing. Four double bedrooms include a regal master suite with a dressing room/bedroom five and an en-suite with spa shower.
A triple garage has an annex above with kitchen and bathroom facilities.
The property is not overlooked by other houses. There is a good size lawn surrounded by mature trees at the back of the house, astro turf at the side which looks out over fields and a gravelled driveway at the front.
For further details on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call the agent on 03300 536919.