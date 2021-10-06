Check out this family home with four double bedrooms in prime location near Chesterfield park

The property at Oakfield Avenue, Somersall,which has four double bedrooms, is on the market with a guide price of £625,000.

Located just a stone’s throw from the beautiful Somersall Park, the house has a generous garden at the back with lawn and patio area making it perfect for alfresco dining.

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and dining area, spacious living room and separate sitting room, a home office/study area and a family bathroom with underfloor heating.

All four bedrooms are on the first floor and have storage and split unit air conditioning/heating.The principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

There is ample parking for several vehicles and a carport.

