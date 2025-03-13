Check out the lovely garden at this family home in Chesterfield on sale right now for £675,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:57 BST
Families searching for a modern home with a fantastic outdoor space close to town amenities need look no further than a popular area of Chesterfield.

A five-bedroom house at Spruce Close, Brampton boasts an outside bar with adjoining pagoda, landscaped garden with numerous seating areas and a sunken patio.

On the market for £675,000, the home has much to commend it. There is an open-plan fitted kitchen/diner with butler sink, oak and granite worktops and patio doors to the rear garden. The impressive principal bedroom suite has a balcony, a walk-in wardrobe, study area, built-in fridge and high end en-suite with his and hers basins, freestanding bath and separate shower.

A spokesperson for Redbrik estate agent said: “This property is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer with its combination of contemporary design, high-end finishes, and impeccable attention to detail. A true gem in a desirable location, this home offers the perfect blend of style and functionality.”

The house is within a short walk of the shops, bars and restaurants on Chatsworth Road.

For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 398233. The property is listed on the Zoopla website.

This property on Spruce Close, Brampton has a garage and off-road parking.

1. Welcome home

This property on Spruce Close, Brampton has a garage and off-road parking. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen/diner has a butler sink, oak, and granite worktops, patio doors leading to the rear garden, and an adjoining utility area.

2. Open-plan design

The kitchen/diner has a butler sink, oak, and granite worktops, patio doors leading to the rear garden, and an adjoining utility area. Photo: Zoopla

Take in the views of the garden from the dining area in the kitchen.

3. Light meal

Take in the views of the garden from the dining area in the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

The lounge overlooks the rear garden.

4. What a view!

The lounge overlooks the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

