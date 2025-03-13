Check out the lovely garden at this family home in Chesterfield on sale right now for £675,000

A five-bedroom house at Spruce Close, Brampton boasts an outside bar with adjoining pagoda, landscaped garden with numerous seating areas and a sunken patio.

On the market for £675,000, the home has much to commend it. There is an open-plan fitted kitchen/diner with butler sink, oak and granite worktops and patio doors to the rear garden. The impressive principal bedroom suite has a balcony, a walk-in wardrobe, study area, built-in fridge and high end en-suite with his and hers basins, freestanding bath and separate shower.

A spokesperson for Redbrik estate agent said: “This property is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer with its combination of contemporary design, high-end finishes, and impeccable attention to detail. A true gem in a desirable location, this home offers the perfect blend of style and functionality.”

The house is within a short walk of the shops, bars and restaurants on Chatsworth Road.

For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 398233. The property is listed on the Zoopla website.

