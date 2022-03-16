Look at these gorgeous properties in Derbyshire where owners are interested in swapping homes with like-minded, house-proud residents looking for holiday accommodation.

Check out 9 stunning home-swaps in Derbyshire to save on holiday accommodation

Soaring fuel costs and rising energy bills means everyone is strapped for cash this year so a luxurious five-star holiday abroad may be out of the question for most of us.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 2:00 pm

Undoubtedly the Covid pandemic has left us all feeling in need of a break away in a lovely part of the world where we can recharge our batteries.

Have you thought about staying in Derbyshire and swapping your home with another family so you have more money to spend on your holiday adventure?

Here are few homes to explore which feature on the online platform Love Home Swap.

READ THIS: Reminder to dog walkers to be responsible among Derbyshire livestock

1. Bonsall

This hillside retreat in Bonsall sleeps five in three bedrooms and has one bathroom.

Photo: Love Home Swap

Photo Sales

2. Hathersage

Take in spectacular views from this Hathersage house with annexe that can accommodate 13 people in six bedrooms and has four bathrooms.

Photo: Love Home Swap

Photo Sales

3. Duffield

This architect-designed home near Duffield sleeps 12 in five bedrooms and has three bathrooms.

Photo: Love Home Swap

Photo Sales

4. Bamford

This large home near Bamford in the Hope Valley can accommodate eight people in four bedrooms and has three bedrooms.

Photo: Love Home Swap

Photo Sales
Derbyshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3