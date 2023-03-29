Charming two-bedroom terrace cottage on edge of Peak District is up for sale for £185,000
A two-bedroom terrace cottage on the edge of the Peak District for under £200,000 should have prospective buyers queueing around the block.
Offered for sale for £185,000 with no upward chain, the cottage at Wash Green, Wirksworth was built in the mid 1800s from local quarried stone.
House hunters will be bowled over by the charm and character that lies behind its front door. Features include a leaded window with stone sill in the kitchen, stone and cast iron fireplaces in the living room and bedroom respectively and exposed ceiling timbers in the second bedroom.
There is a kitchen and lounge on the ground floor, bedroom and bathroom on first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor.
If you haven’t time or inclination for gardening this is your dream property….the outdoor space is a courtyard with a lean-to shed.
There is on-street parking on a first-come, first-served basis or via resident’s permit.
Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Grants of Derbyshire, tel. 01629 347695.