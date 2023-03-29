A two-bedroom terrace cottage on the edge of the Peak District for under £200,000 should have prospective buyers queueing around the block.

Offered for sale for £185,000 with no upward chain, the cottage at Wash Green, Wirksworth was built in the mid 1800s from local quarried stone.

House hunters will be bowled over by the charm and character that lies behind its front door. Features include a leaded window with stone sill in the kitchen, stone and cast iron fireplaces in the living room and bedroom respectively and exposed ceiling timbers in the second bedroom.

There is a kitchen and lounge on the ground floor, bedroom and bathroom on first floor and a further bedroom on the second floor.

If you haven’t time or inclination for gardening this is your dream property….the outdoor space is a courtyard with a lean-to shed.

There is on-street parking on a first-come, first-served basis or via resident’s permit.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Grants of Derbyshire, tel. 01629 347695.

The cottage at Wash Green, Wirksworth is part of a terrace where there is on-street parking.

Living room: A substantial stone hearth housing a multi fuel stove is a focal point of the living room. The exposed stone wall accentuates the fireplace.

Kitchen: Small but perfectly formed, the kitchen's layout makes good use of the available space. Integrated appliances include the microwave oven, electric fan assisted oven and the five ring gas hob with stainless steel splash back plate and matching extractor hood over.

Stairway: The stairwell offers space to house a fridge-freezer and there is a storage cupboard to the side of it.