The detached house at Storrs Road, Brampton has been extended significantly and sympathetically modernised over the years.

Now on the market for £550,000, the four-bedroom home has a refitted shaker style kitchen, a refitted family bathroom with claw foot bath and two reception rooms, one with a wood burner and the second with patio doors opening onto a mature garden.

There are three sheds offering plenty of storage in the garden. Off street parking space for four vehicles is at the front of the house.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. For further details, call 01246 398436.

Off road parking Parking space for four cars is available in front of the house.

Heart of home The kitchen was refitted in 2021 and boasts shaker style wall, drawer and base units with under unit lighting and solid wood work surfaces. Integrated appliances include a washing machine, slimline dishwasher, electric double oven and four-ring gas hob with glass splashback.

Warm glow The lounge/diner has a fireplace with ornate surround, tiled hearth and an open grate. There is oak finished engineered flooring.

Restful room A multi-fuel stove on a stone hearth is a focal point of this large reception room which has oak finished engineering flooring, a picture rail and a dado rail.