Nestled on the edge of a picturesque Derbyshire village, this enchanting two bedroom character home offers a perfect blend of historic charm and modern comfort.

Set within a tranquil conservation area, the property enjoys an exclusive position on a generous quarter-acre plot, providing an idyllic retreat with unrivalled privacy.

Surrounded by beautifully maintained walled gardens and access through secure gates, the property exudes a sense of seclusion and prestige.

With its sought after location, just a short stroll from Whitwell's amenities any countryside walks, this home promises an exceptional lifestyle in a truly special setting.

The property boasts a large paved driveway offering ample off street parking, complimented by well- maintained shrub areas and lovely mature trees. Side access leading to the garden, providing convenience and additional outdoor appeal.

This property in High Street, Whitwell is on the market for £700,000 with William H Brown and perfect for those seeking character, space and privacy without sacrificing convenience.

Step in to this lovely property via the side facing entrance door leading in to the hall with access to the kitchen, cloakroom and garden room.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with worksurfaces over incorporating a sink and drainer unit, integrated oven and gas hob, space for washing machine and a front facing double glazed window. The inviting lounge features a cozy open fire creating a warm and welcoming focal point as well as a rear facing bay window complimented by a charming window seat overlooking the garden and rear facing french doors giving direct access to the rear garden, blending indoor comfort with outdoor beauty.

The library / study is an L shaped room with a front facing double glazed bay window and access to a useful storage cupboard. Fitted with wall and base units with worksurfaces over and a central island is a handy utility room leading onto a utility with French doors.

The rear benefits from a beautifully walled and enclosed garden featuring a lush, manicured lawn with a charming paved pathway leafing to a central water fountain feature.

The property has two double bedrooms one with En-Suite plus a family bathroom fitted with a three piece suite.

