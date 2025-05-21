Charming Cromford cottage in World Heritage Site village goes to auction for £150,000

The three-storey cottage at 36 Market Place, whose ground floor has been used as a shop, is described by auctioneers at SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, as requiring “a programme of refurbishment”. The property will feature among more than 220 other properties and plots of land in SDL Property Auctions’ next online, live-streamed auction on 29 May.

The village of Cromford was built by Sir Richard Arkwright in the 18th century. The birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, it was the site of the world’s first water-powered cotton mills, completed in 1771, with the village built nearby as a purpose-built industrial community. Much of the village has been designated an Outstanding Conservation Area and many of its buildings listed.

Andrew Parker, a partner and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a fabulous investment opportunity, the likes of which don’t come on the market very often. The cottage is definitely a doer-upper and it could be totally transformed by a renovation project that would of course also exponentially increase its value.”

He added: “The location couldn’t be better, in the heart of this unique village which features some of the oldest industrial housing in the world, built by Arkwright for his millworkers. The cottage is also right next door to the distinguished Greyhound Inn, which was originally built as luxury accommodation for the mill-owner’s important business visitors.

“These days, the village is a really vibrant community, with independent shops, galleries, pubs and cafes and it’s become a destination for walkers and other visitors.”

For more information about 36/36a Market Place in Cromford, go to the SDL Property Auctions website www.sdlauctions.co.uk where interested parties can also register to bid in the live-streamed auction online, on the phone or by proxy.

