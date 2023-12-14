A charming cottage on the outskirts of the Peak District boasts period features including stone fireplaces, flagstone floors and beamed ceilings.

Located on Main Road, Wensley the deceptively spacious property with attractive rear garden is on the market for £275,000.

The accommodation includes entrance hall, sitting room with wood burning stove, breakfast kitchen, three double bedrooms, shower room, vaulted cellar and outbuildings. Gas central heating is installed in the cottage.

There is no private car parking for the property, but this is generally available within the square or roadside nearby.

The property is featured on the Zoopla website and is marketed by Fidler Taylor. For further information call 01629 347611.

1 . Attractive garden The rear of the cottage looks out onto a lawn. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sitting room A stone fireplace housing a wood burning stove, flagstone flooring, original wall cupboard, wooden window shutters incoporating a window seat and ceiling beams give olde-worlde character to this charming room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen has a range of floor and wall mounted units with work surfaces incorporating a stainless steel sink.There are original recessed shelves and space for a free standing cooker as well as plumbing for an automatic washing machine. This room takes in a view of the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales