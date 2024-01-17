A charming four-bedroom cottage with a separate one-bedroom annex enjoys superb views of the countryside from its position neighbouring the Peak District.

Foxglove Cottage on Main Road, Wadshelf is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.

The property, which occupies a large plot, has underfloor heating throughout the house and annex.

Brimming with character, the detached cottage has beamed ceilings, a farmhouse-style kitchen and a log burning stove in the lounge. There are two bathrooms including an en-suite shower room which serves the master bedroom.

The annex has an open plan living and dining space, modern kitchen and a double bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Foxglove Cottage has been fully modernised by the current vendor to include re-roofing, rewiring and insulation.

There is a private garden and a large driveway that provides off-road parking for mutiple vehicles. A double garage with water and sink adjoins the annex.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Dales & Peaks. Call 01246 398701.

1 . Rural location Foxglove Cottage is positioned sideways on to Main Road, Wadshelf. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Exposed beams on the ceiling add to the charm of the farmhouse-style kitchen which has fitted storage units with granite worktops. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales