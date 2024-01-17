Charming cottage neighbouring Peak District has a detached one-bed annex
Foxglove Cottage on Main Road, Wadshelf is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.
The property, which occupies a large plot, has underfloor heating throughout the house and annex.
Brimming with character, the detached cottage has beamed ceilings, a farmhouse-style kitchen and a log burning stove in the lounge. There are two bathrooms including an en-suite shower room which serves the master bedroom.
The annex has an open plan living and dining space, modern kitchen and a double bedroom with en-suite shower room.
Foxglove Cottage has been fully modernised by the current vendor to include re-roofing, rewiring and insulation.
There is a private garden and a large driveway that provides off-road parking for mutiple vehicles. A double garage with water and sink adjoins the annex.
Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Dales & Peaks. Call 01246 398701.