Charming cottage neighbouring Peak District has a detached one-bed annex

A charming four-bedroom cottage with a separate one-bedroom annex enjoys superb views of the countryside from its position neighbouring the Peak District.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT

Foxglove Cottage on Main Road, Wadshelf is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.

The property, which occupies a large plot, has underfloor heating throughout the house and annex.

Brimming with character, the detached cottage has beamed ceilings, a farmhouse-style kitchen and a log burning stove in the lounge. There are two bathrooms including an en-suite shower room which serves the master bedroom.

The annex has an open plan living and dining space, modern kitchen and a double bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Foxglove Cottage has been fully modernised by the current vendor to include re-roofing, rewiring and insulation.

There is a private garden and a large driveway that provides off-road parking for mutiple vehicles. A double garage with water and sink adjoins the annex.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Dales & Peaks. Call 01246 398701.

Foxglove Cottage is positioned sideways on to Main Road, Wadshelf.

1. Rural location

Foxglove Cottage is positioned sideways on to Main Road, Wadshelf. Photo: Zoopla

Foxglove Cottage has a separate single-storey annex.

2. BIrd's-eye view

Foxglove Cottage has a separate single-storey annex. Photo: Zoopla

Exposed beams on the ceiling add to the charm of the farmhouse-style kitchen which has fitted storage units with granite worktops.

3. Kitchen

Exposed beams on the ceiling add to the charm of the farmhouse-style kitchen which has fitted storage units with granite worktops. Photo: Zoopla

The orangery adjoining the kitchen offers an open plan space for residents and their guests to socialise.

4. Orangery

The orangery adjoining the kitchen offers an open plan space for residents and their guests to socialise. Photo: Zoopla

