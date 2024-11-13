Charming cottage in peaceful location just a few steps from heart of Peak District town invites offers over £390,000

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:01 GMT
Charm and character abound in a beautifully presented period property in a picturesque part of a Peak District town.

Iving Cottage is in the peaceful Barratt’s Yard, off North Church Street, Bakewell. The property is now on the market and inviting offers of more than £390,000. A spokesperson for Bagshaws Residential said: “One of the major advantages of living in Iving Cottage is its convenient location. All the attractive facilities and amenities of Bakewell's bustling market town are just a few steps away.”

This well maintained home boasts elegant living spaces and a shower room on the ground floor, three bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with whirlpool bath on the upper floor.

There is a terraced patio and vehicle access to a parking space. For more details on Iving Cottage, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347217.

Iving Cottage is situated in Barratt's Yard, off North Church Street, Bakewell.

1. Quiet location

The dining kitchen contains Shaker-style cabinets with granite worktops. Built-in appliances include a four ring gas hob with cooker hood, integrated full size dishwasher and electric double fan oven. There is ample space for a large dining table, further fitted storage cabinets and space for a large fridge/freezer.

2. Pretty in pink

This room has half panelled walls and a period style fireplace with raised hearth.

3. Elegant decor

The hallway has a staircase with curved balustrade and a storage cupboard beneath the stairs. There is a wood effect ceramic tiled floor.

4. Make an entrance

