Iving Cottage is in the peaceful Barratt’s Yard, off North Church Street, Bakewell. The property is now on the market and inviting offers of more than £390,000. A spokesperson for Bagshaws Residential said: “One of the major advantages of living in Iving Cottage is its convenient location. All the attractive facilities and amenities of Bakewell's bustling market town are just a few steps away.”