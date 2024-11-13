Iving Cottage is in the peaceful Barratt’s Yard, off North Church Street, Bakewell. The property is now on the market and inviting offers of more than £390,000. A spokesperson for Bagshaws Residential said: “One of the major advantages of living in Iving Cottage is its convenient location. All the attractive facilities and amenities of Bakewell's bustling market town are just a few steps away.”
This well maintained home boasts elegant living spaces and a shower room on the ground floor, three bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom with whirlpool bath on the upper floor.
There is a terraced patio and vehicle access to a parking space. For more details on Iving Cottage, which is listed on the Zoopla website, call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 347217.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.