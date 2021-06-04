Charming character property with many original features in heart of Derbyshire village

The property, on Main Street‚ Heath‚ has four reception rooms and three/four bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room and another an en suite.

It is on the market with estate agents Yopa with a guide price of £650,0000 who describe the property as: “individual, full of character, charm and retaining many original features, yet well balanced to accommodate modern contemporary living.

"The village of Heath is held in very high regard within the housing market and remains a very sought after residential location with a great sense of community, heritage and culture.

"A delightful home lovingly restored, maintained and presented without any time or cost spared.”

Highlights include the amazing space in the sitting room, with different sitting areas both open and private spaces each with a different ambience.

It features exposed stonework and ceiling beams, as well as beautiful French doors which open out to the inner courtyard.

A viewing day will take place on June 19, but booking is required via yopa.co.uk

1. Main Street‚ Heath The property is available wilh no chain Photo: Yopa Buy photo

2. Fitted kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a bespoke range of high white gloss coloured soft-closing base units with LED plinth lighting fitted solid oak worktop space and oak splashbacks, two matching full height slide-out larder units Photo: Yopa Buy photo

3. Main Street? Heath? S44 33.jpeg The sitting room has a window seat and a stone feature fire surround with a traditional cast-iron wood-burning stove with Yorkshire sone hearth. Photo: Great spacv Buy photo

4. Outside It boasts great size garden & grounds Photo: Yopa Buy photo