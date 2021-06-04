Charming character property with many original features in heart of Derbyshire village
Church Farm is an iconic building within the village of Heath which has been restored and extended to offer an individual family home that’s full of character.
The property, on Main Street‚ Heath‚ has four reception rooms and three/four bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room and another an en suite.
It is on the market with estate agents Yopa with a guide price of £650,0000 who describe the property as: “individual, full of character, charm and retaining many original features, yet well balanced to accommodate modern contemporary living.
"The village of Heath is held in very high regard within the housing market and remains a very sought after residential location with a great sense of community, heritage and culture.
"A delightful home lovingly restored, maintained and presented without any time or cost spared.”
Highlights include the amazing space in the sitting room, with different sitting areas both open and private spaces each with a different ambience.
It features exposed stonework and ceiling beams, as well as beautiful French doors which open out to the inner courtyard.
A viewing day will take place on June 19, but booking is required via yopa.co.uk