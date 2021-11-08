Character cottage with stone lintels and timber beams near Chesterfield is on the market for £325,000

The Grade II listed barn conversion, which is on the market for £325,000, is believed to have built in the 1820s. Many of the property’s period features are still in place including stone lintels and timbers from a reclamation boat yard.

Downstairs accommodation includes a modern kitchen and bathroom, a spacious lounge diner and a double bedroom.

The first floor has a galleried landing and a spacious master bedroom with ensuite and a dressing room.

A spacious loft could become a third bedroom with ensuite, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Gas central heating and double glazing are in the property.

A paved driveway with space for several cars leads to the double garage which has solar panels.

There is a fully enclosed rear garden.

Middle Byre is available to view through the agent Pinewood Properties.

The property website Zoopla states that the adjacent farriers croft is also on the market, presenting a great opportunity to buy two period properties next door to each other for use as an annexe/investment/holiday let.

