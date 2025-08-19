3 . Brassington

Rural charm and modern comforts combine in this charming four-bedroom cottage at Well Street, Brassington. The open-plan layout on the ground floor blends the living, kitchen and dining areas and there's a cosy snug in which to unwind with your favourite person or a book. The bedrooms are spread across the first and second floors, with a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the floor above. A small courtyard is at the back of the property. The cottage is on the market for £475,000 with Bridgfords - Buxton, tel. 01298 437701. Photo: Zoopla