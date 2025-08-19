New analysis by property website Zoopla shows that the East Midlands is the region of the UK where cottages make up the largest proportion of houses for sale. The Derbyshire Dales, which is part of the Peak District, leads the way, with cottages making up nearly a quarter (21.4%) of properties on the market and carrying a median price of £310,000.
The yearning for a simpler existence, amplified by the Covid pandemic, has propelled cottagecore into the cultural spotlight in recent years. The aesthetic resonates deeply with millennials and Gen Z, offering an aspirational escape to idyllic, less urban settings.
Daniel Copley, consumer expert at Zoopla, commented: “While the dream of a quaint, rural cottage is often associated with high prices, our analysis highlights that affordability can still be found across the country.”
1. Peak District cottages for sale
Properties at Ashford-in-the-Water, Birchover and Middleton (clockwise, from top) are currently on the market. Photo: Zoopla
2. Bonsall
This stone built three-bedroomed detached cottage at Via Gellia Road is on a large plot backing onto woodland between the villages of Bonsall and Cromford. The accommodation comprises entrance hall, dining kitchen with integrated appliances, a spacious living room, dining room and a family bathroom. On the market for £499,995, the property is marketed by Grants of Derbyshire, tel. 01629 347630. Photo: Zoopla
3. Brassington
Rural charm and modern comforts combine in this charming four-bedroom cottage at Well Street, Brassington. The open-plan layout on the ground floor blends the living, kitchen and dining areas and there's a cosy snug in which to unwind with your favourite person or a book. The bedrooms are spread across the first and second floors, with a family bathroom on the first floor and a shower room on the floor above. A small courtyard is at the back of the property. The cottage is on the market for £475,000 with Bridgfords - Buxton, tel. 01298 437701. Photo: Zoopla
4. Calver
Laneside Cottage at High Street, Calver was built in the 17th century and has beams and stone flag flooring. The two bedroom cottage boasts the highest specifications for installations, plumbing and electrics, having been renovated and completely rebuilt from the inside. Ground-floor accommodation includes a living room with log burning stove, dining kitchen with integrated appliances and original stone fireplace, and a utility room with downstairs wc. Upstairs, the master bedroom has a walk-in shower plus Jack and Jill wc and the second bedroom has a freestanding bath. Beautifully presented gardens to the front and side and off-street parking are among the cottage's attributes. Lakeside Cottage is on sale for £450,00 with Dales & Peaks, tel. 01629 347804. Photo: Zoopla