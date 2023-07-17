Cameron Homes launches new energy-efficient offering: Sustainable Living at Lawnswood

The new development, which comprises of two, three and four bedroom energy-efficient properties, is located adjacent to the National Forest and designed with sustainable living in mind.

During the weekend of 24th – 25th June, Cameron Homes unveiled the new information hub and two show homes for prospective buyers and the local community to explore. The immersive information hub allows customers to discover and find out more about the new sustainable homes, which include photovoltaic panels that collect and store energy from the sun, wastewater heat recovery, low flush toilets and restricted-flow showers that promise to save homeowners money on energy costs.

A new garden has also been unveiled as part of the development with over 25 initiatives to support animal biodiversity including hedgehog highways, wood pallet bug hotels and a wildflower lawn. This is alongside over 100 different types of trees, flowers and grasses that have been planted.

Sustainable Living Information Hub at Lawnswood. Photo: Cameron Homes

Ian Burns, Managing Director at Cameron Homes, said: “We’re delighted that Sustainable Living at Lawnswood has now officially launched, and the weekend’s event was well attended with high interest.

“These new homes represent the next step in our journey towards building more sustainable homes and we’re confident that they will offer customers lower energy bills and the opportunity to lower their carbon footprint. We’re now looking ahead to sharing our new energy-efficient homes across the region at other Cameron Homes developments.”