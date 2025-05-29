Cameron Homes begins work on new development in Breedon on the Hill

Midlands-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, is pleased to announce that work is now underway at its new development in Breedon on the Hill, East Midlands.

Highwoods Vale is a collection of six new homes, offering a mix of two, three and five-bedroom homes. Surrounded by open countryside, the new development is an extension of the housebuilder’s Highwoods Green site, which was completed in 2024.

Located just five minutes from the M42 and East Midlands Airport, the small development offers unparalleled convenience, without sacrificing the tranquillity of the countryside. Set back from the main Ashby Road, and with access through the previous phase of the development, these homes are positioned in a cul-de-sac to provide a small rural community feel.

Izzy Thompson, regional sales manager at Cameron Homes, commented: “We’re delighted to build on the success of our recent Highwoods Green development with our new collection of homes in Breedon on the Hill. With space and light at the forefront of the design, the homes benefit from multi-functional spaces to meet the ever-changing needs of customers.

“This site is in a great setting with access to a range of amenities, yet surrounded by beautiful countryside, making it the perfect location for a variety of buyers.”

This development is also home to the village hall, a purpose-built facility for the Breedon of the Hill Parish Council. The £500,000 village hall was built and funded by Cameron Homes in 2023 to host free activities, run local initiatives and provide a central hub for charities, families, and the community to use.