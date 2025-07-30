Cameron Homes announces new development in Brailsford

Midlands-based homebuilder, Cameron Homes, has announced that work is now underway at its new development site in Brailsford.

The Laurels development will offer a neighbourhood of two, three and four-bedroom homes set across a spacious site. Located just off Luke Lane, The Laurels comprises 28 homes and will offer residents semi-rural living with great connectivity.

The new development is an extension of Acorn Meadows, a collection of 37 homes, previously completed by Cameron Homes in 2021.

The Laurels will provide a mix of semi-detached and detached homes nestled in the site, which includes communal green spaces. Brailsford is a small rural village situated 20 minutes from Derby and 10 minutes from Ashbourne.

Izzy Thompson, senior sales manager at Cameron Homes, commented: “We’re thrilled to begin work in Brailsford following the success of our Acorn Meadows site, which was completed in June 2021. Brailsford is a fantastic location with great amenities and connectivity, set in the beautiful countryside. We’re confident that our new collection of homes will prove popular with potential homebuyers.”

Cameron Homes has a number of other developments underway in the East Midlands region, including Highwoods Vale in Breedon on the Hill, and Sylvan in Ruddington.

For more information about The Laurels, please visit: bit.ly/cameron-homes-the-laurels