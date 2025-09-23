Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14 Booker Close, Inkersall: Work to maple tree.

Sports pavilion, Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield: Demolition of single storey sports pavilion, reinstatement of soft landscaping.

81 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Repair render to rear of building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees that are protected by a preservation order or are growing in a conservation area need to have planning permission if they are to be pruned or felled. Exceptions to the rules include dead, dangerous or diseased trees but you need to give five working days' notice and provide evidence of the tree's condition to the local authority. Minor branches that overhang your property can be trimmed under common law without requiring local authority permission.

5 Pine View, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Reduce the height of one larch tree by 5m and its width by 3m.

Tapton Golf Club, Crow Lane, Chesterfield: Retrospective application for shipping containers and new roof connected to existing building to provide food and beverage service, two containers, server and cooling room, external works including retaining wall, new timber fencing and seating area, and excavation works to east of driving range.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

180 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Removal of lower branches and dead wood on two Scots Pine trees which will raise the crowns and give at least 3.5m clearance for pedestrians and vehicles to pass underneath. Conditional permission.

24 Sedbergh Crescent, Newbold: Works to one oak tree. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39 Cumberland Drive, Newbold: Reduction of sycamore tree. Conditional permission.

5 Market Place, Chesterfield: Reduce elder tree by 2-3m to height of wall. Conditional permission.

7 Thirlmere Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension and rear patio. Conditional permission.

19 Highview Close, Hady, Chesterfield: Erection of a garage. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Woodnook Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Shorts Financial Services, 2 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Signage to side and ends of building. Conditional permission.

218 Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Reduce upper canopies of two sycamore trees by 5-6m. Conditional permission.

Unit 15, Foxwood Industrial Park, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Area of existing cladding removed to north-east elevation and new glazed units installed to match existing. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunston Hole Cottage, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Erection of an outbuilding for a dog grooming and storage use. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Astwith, Hardwick Court, Main Road, Heath: Fell three conifers and prune five conifers.

Meadow House, Quarry Lane, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Erection of an outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing garage and proposed new single storey side and rear extension.

Graveyard, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Fell one sycamore tree and pruning work on trees.

22 Woodland Grove, Old Tupton: Single storey rear extension.

Land south-east of East Hollow, Holmesfield Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Removal of hedgerow, farming the two fields as one which is more efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Hallowes Rise, Dronfield: Demolish existing rear extension and build single storey rear extension.

Land to the east of 27 Barrack Road, Apperknowle: Change of use from an unused car park to a residential plot to accommodate a four bed detatched dormer bungalow.

6 Lea Road, Dronfield: Notification of intention to prune one beech tree and one lime tree.

108 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Side extension and loft conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Rockingham Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Erect 1.8m timber fence to perimeter.

Land north of 20 Mansfield Road, Killamarsh: Installation of a beacon brazier standing approximately 5.6m above ground.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Trent Titanium Ltd, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Prior notification of proposed demolition of two former industrial buildings and concrete slab to be broken up. Approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Hazel Drive, Wingerworth: Garage conversion, and render to front elevation of house. Conditionally approved.

7 Holland Close, Morton: Two-storey side and single storey rear extensions, and alterations to house. Conditionally approved.

Jetting Cottage, Fallgate, Milltown, Ashover: Timber workshop to replace existing timber shed. Conditionally approved.

The Rectory, Top Road, Calow: Extension to existing detached garage. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxcroft House, 10 Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover: Prune two sycamores on car park boundary that are overhanging neighbouring property roof.

4 Church Street, Barlborough: Erection of flag pole.

Amberleigh Manor, Primrose Hill, Blackwell: Fell nine trees.

Tibshelf Parish Sports Ground, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Fell six ash trees.

3 Bank Close, Creswell: Single storey extension to rear and side.

26 St Johns Crescent, Clowne: Two storey side extension.

20 Main Street, Scarcliffe: Building a detached garage.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Oxcroft Estate, Oxcroft Lane, Crown lift and crown reduce nine Lawson Cypress trees, remove six trees, one hedge and tree trees. Move five trees to front and rear garden, move another tree to front garden, another tree to rear boundary, move one shrub if possible and move another shrub to garden. Determined not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

1 Pearce Trust Houses, High Street, Bolsover, Reduce sycamore tree back by 1-2m and crown thin by 10-15%.

76 Staffa Drive, Tibshelf: Construction of additional private drive on front of property and vehicle access on to roadway. Granted conditionally.

57 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Demolition of garage and single storey extension to the side and rear. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39 Morven Street, Creswell: Single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

11 Ash Close, Barlborough: Fell one ash tree. Granted conditionally.

Land north of 4 to 10 Meadow View, Clowne: Use of land for small-scale, nature-based, sessional recreation activities including outdoor woodland play, environmental exploration, and wellbeing sessions, with no buildings, no fixed infrastructure or operational development, and pedestrian access only via the existing footpath network. Not certified lawful.

*For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/