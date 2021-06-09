Taylor Wimpey España says environmental matters continue to attract attention. with solar panels and energy cost savings the buyers’ main focus.

It says new-build properties in Spain are winning over buyers thanks to their eco-friendly credentials, with solar panels and energy cost savings topping buyers’ priority lists.

Marc Pritchard, Taylor Wimpey España sales and marketing director, said: “All of our new homes achieve at least a B energy rating in terms of their sustainability and efficiency.

“It’s something we’re increasingly talking to our buyers about – our virtual catalogues now have a dedicated sustainability section that outlines each development’s environmental credentials.”

Green details at Taylor Wimpey España developments include using high percentages of recycled material, low-consumption lighting and top energy-rated appliances as well as recycling facilities and electric vehicle charging points on communial areas.

