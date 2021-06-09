Brits going green when it comes to buying a second home in Spain
Sustainability is a key issue among Brits looking for a second home in Spain according to one developer.
Taylor Wimpey España says environmental matters continue to attract attention. with solar panels and energy cost savings the buyers’ main focus.
It says new-build properties in Spain are winning over buyers thanks to their eco-friendly credentials, with solar panels and energy cost savings topping buyers’ priority lists.
Marc Pritchard, Taylor Wimpey España sales and marketing director, said: “All of our new homes achieve at least a B energy rating in terms of their sustainability and efficiency.
“It’s something we’re increasingly talking to our buyers about – our virtual catalogues now have a dedicated sustainability section that outlines each development’s environmental credentials.”
Green details at Taylor Wimpey España developments include using high percentages of recycled material, low-consumption lighting and top energy-rated appliances as well as recycling facilities and electric vehicle charging points on communial areas.