The property on Lumb Lane, Darley Dale is set on a 1.5-acre plot alongside ancient woodland.

Breath-taking Peak District views from £925,000 house and garden nestled alongside woodland

This substantial four-bedroom detached house in an elevated location has breath-taking views of the Peak District beyond Haddon Hall to Bakewell and across to Stanton Moor.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:55 BST

The property on Lumb Lane, Darley Dale is nestled alongside ancient woodland and stands on a 1.5acre plot. Its landscaped grounds include terraces, seating areas, a pond, woodland abutting a brook and multiple outbuildings.

On sale for £925,000, the house has been completely refurbished by its current owners. Strike estate agent, which is marketing the property, says: “Viewing is highly recommended at the earliest opportunity to appreciate this quite rare opportunity and its delightful surroundings.”

Accommodation includes four reception rooms, master bedroom en-suite, two cellar stores with vaulted ceilings and an integral garage.

A separate studio barn office is fitted with light, power, heating and broadband and contains a sink, fitted worktops and wc. This building has the potential to be converted for holiday let accommodation.

For further information on the property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Strike on 01134 827365.

Oak wall and floor mounted units, granite and crinoid limestone worksurfaces and tiled flooring with underfloor heating are features of the kitchen.

1. Kitchen

Oak wall and floor mounted units, granite and crinoid limestone worksurfaces and tiled flooring with underfloor heating are features of the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

An inglenook fireplace with stone hearth and heavy wooden mantel is a focal point of the dining room.

2. Dining room

An inglenook fireplace with stone hearth and heavy wooden mantel is a focal point of the dining room. Photo: Zoopla

This delightful room offers fantastic views down the valley towards Bakewell and surrounding Peak District countryside. There is a log burner set on a stone hearth, with recess display shelving.

3. Lounge

This delightful room offers fantastic views down the valley towards Bakewell and surrounding Peak District countryside. There is a log burner set on a stone hearth, with recess display shelving. Photo: Zoopla

Imagine being greeted by this view every morning when you draw back the curtains.

4. Principal bedroom

Imagine being greeted by this view every morning when you draw back the curtains. Photo: Zoopla

