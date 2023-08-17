This substantial four-bedroom detached house in an elevated location has breath-taking views of the Peak District beyond Haddon Hall to Bakewell and across to Stanton Moor.

The property on Lumb Lane, Darley Dale is nestled alongside ancient woodland and stands on a 1.5acre plot. Its landscaped grounds include terraces, seating areas, a pond, woodland abutting a brook and multiple outbuildings.

On sale for £925,000, the house has been completely refurbished by its current owners. Strike estate agent, which is marketing the property, says: “Viewing is highly recommended at the earliest opportunity to appreciate this quite rare opportunity and its delightful surroundings.”

Accommodation includes four reception rooms, master bedroom en-suite, two cellar stores with vaulted ceilings and an integral garage.

A separate studio barn office is fitted with light, power, heating and broadband and contains a sink, fitted worktops and wc. This building has the potential to be converted for holiday let accommodation.

For further information on the property, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, call Strike on 01134 827365.

1 . Kitchen Oak wall and floor mounted units, granite and crinoid limestone worksurfaces and tiled flooring with underfloor heating are features of the kitchen.

2 . Dining room An inglenook fireplace with stone hearth and heavy wooden mantel is a focal point of the dining room.

3 . Lounge This delightful room offers fantastic views down the valley towards Bakewell and surrounding Peak District countryside. There is a log burner set on a stone hearth, with recess display shelving.