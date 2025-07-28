Brand new homes on the way to Derby

Redrow Midlands has announced its final phase of new homes in Derby

A local housebuilder has announced its latest phase of 10 new homes will soon be coming to Derby.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow Midlands is set to launch the third and final phase of new homes at Foxbridge Manor, in Castle Donington.

The new phase at Foxbridge Manor will offer a range of three and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection. A selected range will also be energy efficient Eco Electric homes which benefit from underfloor heating across the entire ground floor, along with air source heat pumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new family homes are available from £345,000 and set in a picturesque village location just a short drive away from Derby city centre. This makes the development an ideal choice for those looking for a slice of country life not far from a vibrant city, while also having great commuter links into London.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Our previous phases have proved extremely popular, especially with homebuyers looking for modern designs and a contemporary, high-spec interior. With elegant homes available for first-time buyers and impressive larger properties, ideal for growing families, there really is something for everyone at Foxbridge Manor.

“Homeowners are seeing their workplaces adapt to suit flexible working, and so the novelty of living in a large city has begun to wear off for many – with homebuyers now looking to be nearer to green, open spaces while retaining good city connections.

“We’d invite anyone who likes the idea of spacious, luxury living to come and visit the development and see the properties for themselves – these final homes won’t last long!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxbridge Manor is perfectly placed in Castle Donington within commuting distance of Derby, Nottingham and Leicester. With a medieval market, modern schools, and superb road links all within easy reach, plus nearby rail that will speed commuters to the capital in under an hour and a half, this development offers all the benefits of well-connected, country living. With East Midlands Airport and Donington Park Race Circuit just a stone’s throw away, this well-connected development has much to offer families and first-time buyers.