Bolsover's newest homes wow on first weekend of opening

NHQC-registered homebuilder Forge New Homes has unveiled its latest development in Bolsover, alongside a new collection of images of the show home and sales office.

Named Welbeck Gardens, the development will deliver 58 new homes to the area, creating an attractive community ideal for families. The neighbourhood offers a range of local amenities and generous green spaces, all within easy walking distance, and includes a selection of spacious, detached family homes, comprising a mix of three- and four-bedroom properties. With prices starting from £275,000, the homes provide an appealing and accessible opportunity for families looking to settle in the area.

The team at Forge are celebrating their launch event where they welcomed the first visitors through the doors. Over 25 sets of buyers attended, including children who enjoyed the dedicated play area set up to keep little ones entertained while parents explored the development and spoke to the Forge team on hand. Head of Sales Toby Brown shared: “We had a wonderful launch weekend in Bolsover, meeting local people and hearing their feedback on our new homes – we’ve eight reservations secured already, and we have a raft of further visits secured this week.”

“Each visitor was given a first look at our brand-new show home – the beautiful Woodlark detached house type offering four-bedrooms, a large kitchen-dining-family area, separate living room, ensuite to master bedroom. It's been styled to appeal to all customers, with our talented design-lead Katie Sweeney ensuring this, and each of our homes at Welbeck Gardens, offer a cosy, calm and energising environment.”

The homes are being constructed by the Lindum Group, with Co-chair of Lindum Group, Freddie Chambers, adding: “Welbeck Gardens is not only a prime location but offers high-quality family homes that work seamlessly today and for the future. We’re proud to be working with Forge New Homes and share in the team’s delight at the fantastic feedback received following the launch.”

Welbeck Gardens enjoys a prominent location, just a short walk from the centre of Bolsover, less than ten minutes from two great local primary schools, and Sheffield just 18 miles away. Toby concluded: “From the well-planned layout that will evoke community interaction within Welbeck Gardens, to the established array of amenities on the doorstep, this is going to be a great place to live.”