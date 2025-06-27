The Old Manor House at Cutthorpe is a ‘tower house’ or ‘high house’ which was built in the early 17th century. It was formerly owned by the Sitwell family of Renishaw Hall fame. One of its earliest residents was the Mayor of Chesterfield, Ralph Clarke, who died in 1660.

A Tudor farmhouse, which features in the Doomsday Book, adjoins the rear of the main house.

Chesterfield & District Civic Society have awarded the blue plaque to the stunning property which is one of only two tower houses in the area to have remained virtually unaltered. The other is Barlow Woodseats Hall.

Al and Salli Platt own The Old Manor House which they put on the market in June 2024. Salli said: “I think the plaque should raise an eyebrow, encourage/renew interest and hopefully drives the history of it home - attracting a possible buyer at the right price! Since its full renovation and swag of five star superhost Airbnb status, it weirdly hasn’t sold yet! We hope to raise interest and are really not understanding the delay on a sale, as the house is in an excellent condition.”

On the market for £900,000 and marketed by Fine & Country, this handsome three-storey property was previously known as Cutthorpe Old Hall. The country residence has original mullioned windows and plaster decorated beams, imposing fireplaces and a solid oak stair tower which gives access to five spacious bedrooms.

Gardens with generous lawns wrap around three sides of the property. The house has a walled frontage to the road and a separate side access leading to a gravel courtyard driveway with parking space for several vehicles.

For more details, call Fine & Country on 0114 404 0044,

