News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Bid to convert Derbyshire Grade II listed building into flats sparks conservation concern

Plans have been unveiled to convert a Grade II listed property used as office space into four apartments in a Derbyshire town.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Aug 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 19:01 BST

The proposal for The Grange at Church Street, Dronfield, is to alter the ground, first and second floors into two-bedroom apartments with a one-bedroom apartment in the attic.

An application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council for listed building consent.

However a conservation officer suggests that the application be withdrawn or refused, stating that there has been insufficient information of the significance of the heritage asset(s) likely to be affected by the plan and the proposed works to enable full assessment of the scheme.

Historic England, the government’s advisor on the historic environment, suggests that the local authority seeks the views of the council’s specialist conservation and archaeological advisers. The public body further adds: “It is not necessary to consult us on this application again, unless there are material changes to the proposals.”

Related topics:DerbyshireEngland