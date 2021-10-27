Bid to build homes for older people on Derbyshire greenfield site

Land Allocation Ltd has submitted an outline planning application for 26 homes for people aged 55 and over to the west of Derby Road, in New Tupton, to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Of these homes, 20 per cent will be accessible and adaptable dwellings.

How the new estate might look

A planning supporting statement written by AAH Planning Consultants said of the 3,500 people living in Tupton, 38 per cent are aged 55 and over, a figure which has increased from 33 per cent in 2011.

It added: “Tupton’s population has aged over the last ten years, with the rate of ageing faster than in North East Derbyshire as a whole, demonstrating housing need for older people in the area is urgent.”