Bid to build homes for older people on Derbyshire greenfield site
A developer wants to build homes designed for older people on greenfield land on the outskirts of a Derbyshire village.
Land Allocation Ltd has submitted an outline planning application for 26 homes for people aged 55 and over to the west of Derby Road, in New Tupton, to North East Derbyshire District Council.
Of these homes, 20 per cent will be accessible and adaptable dwellings.
A planning supporting statement written by AAH Planning Consultants said of the 3,500 people living in Tupton, 38 per cent are aged 55 and over, a figure which has increased from 33 per cent in 2011.
It added: “Tupton’s population has aged over the last ten years, with the rate of ageing faster than in North East Derbyshire as a whole, demonstrating housing need for older people in the area is urgent.”
The proposed development is on the same site as a previous planning application for 67 homes, which was rejected by the authority in 2019.