Famous for its beautiful countryside, Derbyshire is full of picturesque villages perfect to move into.
Derbyshire is home to numerous awe-inspiring beauty spots – from the stunning Peak District National Park with its picturesque villages to rugged moorland with views that stretch forever.
The county is a perfect place to raise a family or find your forever house in a calm but beautiful area – with hiking trials just a stone's throw away.
With so many amazing towns and villages to choose from, we asked Jessica Risorto, Hannah Rutter and Jacqueline Brentnall from Redbrik Estate Agents to list the locations they think will be property hotspots in North East Derbyshire in 2024.
1. Hasland
Hasland has a fantastic community feel with everything on your doorstep including independent cafes, shops and a popular local park. Hasland also offers excellent commuter links to Chesterfield, Derby and Sheffield via the M1. The average house price totals £220,000. Photo: Google
2. Barlborough
A well-regarded area with a mix of modern and character properties, Barlborough is surrounded by countryside walks as well as amenities including McDonald's and Costa - perfect for weekly treats. The average house price is £240,000. Photo: Google
3. Tapton
Providing close links to the bypass and easy access into town, Tapton is a convenient area to live in and features a mix of properties to suit all budgets. The average house price totals £230,000. Photo: Google
4. Linacre
Close to the reservoir for beautiful walks, properties at Linacre are ideal for homeowners who love the outdoors. Recently Redbrik has found that parking has become one of the top requests during buyer property searches. This estate has an abundance of parking throughout making it a popular location for multi-car families. The average house price remains below £200,000 and currently totals £195,000. Photo: Anne Shelley