Bellway launches scheme to offer buyers in Derbyshire up to £12,000 towards their mortgage
and live on Freeview channel 276
The national housebuilder is running a mortgage contribution campaign, which aims to help potential buyers secure their dream home, from Friday 8 September until Thursday 30 November 2023.
Available on selected plots at developments across England, Scotland and Wales, the initiative is designed to support buyers, particularly first-time buyers, during a time when living costs continue to rise. Developments taking part in Derbyshire include Coppice Heights, Holbrook Park, Springwood, The Meadows and Curzon Park.
Bellway previously ran a similar initiative from 26 December last year to 31 March 2023.
Among the buyers to benefit from this scheme were Oliver Newick and his family, who were able to secure their four-bedroom Scrivener house at Bellway’s Oxenden Park development in Herne Bay.
Oliver, a senior design manager, said: “We were overjoyed to be able to reserve our four-bedroom dream home.
“We would not have been able to afford this house if we had not been able to take advantage of the mortgage contribution scheme.”
Following the success of its initial mortgage contribution scheme, Bellway was keen to be able to provide a similar option to those now looking to buy in the second half of 2023.
Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “With the launch of our new mortgage contribution scheme, we are offering our customers significant support in the purchase of their new-build home.
“Following the end of the Government’s Help to Buy initiative in 2022, it’s been imperative for us to continue to look for ways to help buyers, with a particular focus on those looking to get onto the property ladder.
“Those looking to find a larger home, downsize or even relocate will also feel the benefit, as we build homes for a variety of buyers from all walks of life.
“I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch with the developments as soon as possible to find out more.”
Buyers who take advantage of Bellway’s mortgage contribution offer will also benefit from living in an energy efficient new-build house, which could save them an average of £1,620 a year on their fuel bills when compared to an older property of a similar size.*
In addition to this, all new homes being built by Bellway will now also have Google Nest thermostats installed as standard**, which testing by the tech giant has shown can reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.
*Statistic taken from the ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders Federation on 3 July 2023.
**Bellway is installing Google Nest Thermostats as standard in every home with a build start date from 5 June 2023 onwards.
For more information on developments in the area taking part in Bellway’s mortgage contribution scheme visit: https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands