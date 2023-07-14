Land to the west of Inkersall Road, Staveley: Amend approved planning layout for residential development of 400 dwellings, public open space and associated infrastructure.

82 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Proposed dormer windows and roof canopy with porch to the front elevation.Chesterfield Express, Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding construction management plan, site investigations and declaration of site safety in relation to replacement of existing canopy, fuel tanks, fills, pipework, forecourt and alterations to existing parking arrangement.

Land south of Erin Road junction The Grove, Poolsbrook: Change bricks to be used in relation to application for 175 dwellings.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock)

6 Hartside Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Roof lights to the front elevation in relation to application for ground and first floor extension.

133 Station Road, Brimington: Demolition of existing lean-to and erection of single storey rear extension.

14 Medlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey rear and side extension.Cadet Centre, Inkersall Road, Staveley: Change of use fromcadet centre for storage or distribution with ancillary offices.

15 Sandiway, Walton, Chesterfield: Alterations to existing conservatory roof to form flat roof with lantern light. Detached single storey garage to front drive including retaining wall to form access to garage.Former site of Avenue House, Avenue Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Three storey block containing nine one bedroom flats with communal areas and three one bedroom bungalows plus car parking and garden areas.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

31 East Crescent, Duckmanton: Single/two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

27 Selhurst Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Part single part two storey rear extension in render. Conditional permission.

32 Fairfield Road, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Change of use to create a larger house in multiple occupation. Conditional permission.

277 Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Erection of single storey annex to be used in conjunction with existing house. Conditional permission.

25 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Use of outbuilding as self-contained annex and erection of a building. Conditional permission.The Old Station, Station Road, Chesterfield: Change of use from TV repair shop to auto garage and single storey rear extension and covered area. Conditional permission.The Birdcage, 35 Derby Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective consent for canopy and decking to side of premises for outside dining, installation of wooden posts on front boundary and a retractable canopy to frontage. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

5 Ridgeway Courtyard, Main Road, Ridgeway: Retrospective planning application for change of use of parking area into garden area, new porch, gazebo and boundary wall to front, plus application for new parking area to rear.The Old Station, Station Road, Killamarsh: Discharge of conditions regarding landscape, walling and roofing materials, surface water, surface water maintenance, site storage, highway surface water, street management and maintenance, remediation strategy regarding approved permission for four houses.187 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Ground floor single storey rear extension and front entrance porch. Raising of the ridge along with new front gable and rear flat roof dormer. Demolition of existing garage and erection of garden room to the rear.

Land opposite Wistanes Green, Matlock Road, Wessington: Residential development for nine four bed dwellings.

ACF Cadet Hut, Littlemoor, Eckington: Installation of a new freestanding cabin.Overton Park Camp, Coach Road, Overton, Ashover: Revised scheme of previously approved application, to re-site a holiday chalet.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

16 Gallery Lane, Holymoorside: Change of use of existing garage/store room to beauty room. Conditionally approved.

54 and 56 Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh: Prior notification of proposed demolition. Approved.54 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Single storey side and rear extension. Conditionally approved.

24 High Street, Dronfield: Change of use from health care business to domestic use dwelling. Conditionally approved.

50 Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, near Chesterfield: Retrospective application for retention of single storey front extension and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

The Old Rectory, Main Road, Old Brampton: Barn conversion and rear extension to form a guest annex and a home gym. Refused.