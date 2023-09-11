Beautifully presented modern family home near Chesterfield has five bedrooms and a garden room currently housing a gym
The five-bedroom semi-detached property has a generous rear garden on its half-acre plot at Derby Road, Wingerworth.
Upgraded and extended by the current owners, the accommodation includes a fantastic living room with glazed wall separating the open plan family kitchen, two contemporary four-piece bathrooms and gas-fired underfloor heating.
There is a larger than average integral garage and ample parking or caravan standing space.
Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Wilkins Vardy. For further information, call 01246 383354.