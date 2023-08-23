Beautifully presented family home with planning permission for self-contained annex in village near Chesterfield invites offers of £825,000
The detached house at Longedge Lane, Wingerworth is set in a generous plot of 0.58 acres.
Pinewood estate agent, which is marketing the property, said: “This stunning extended and upgraded four double bedroom detached family home is beautifully presented with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout. The property provides flexible accommodation set across two levels and includes planning permission for a self contained annex where the original garage is situated.”
The downstairs comprises an entrance hall, snug/sitting room, lounge, kitchen diner/family room, laundry room, office/multi use room and a shower room. The first floor accommodates the family bathroom and four bedrooms with the principal bedroom served by a dressing area and ensuite shower room.
A rear garden has terraced seating, fountain, patio, lawn, mature fruit trees and shed.
In front of the house, an extensive gravelled gated driveway has parking space for up to ten cars and there are two double garages.
The property, which is offered for sale with no upward chain, is listed on Zoopla. For further information, call Pinewood on 01246 920221.