Beautifully presented family home with planning permission for self-contained annex in village near Chesterfield invites offers of £825,000

An immaculately presented family home with planning permission for a self-contained annex is on the market for £825,000.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:50 BST

The detached house at Longedge Lane, Wingerworth is set in a generous plot of 0.58 acres.

Pinewood estate agent, which is marketing the property, said: “This stunning extended and upgraded four double bedroom detached family home is beautifully presented with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout. The property provides flexible accommodation set across two levels and includes planning permission for a self contained annex where the original garage is situated.”

The downstairs comprises an entrance hall, snug/sitting room, lounge, kitchen diner/family room, laundry room, office/multi use room and a shower room. The first floor accommodates the family bathroom and four bedrooms with the principal bedroom served by a dressing area and ensuite shower room.

A rear garden has terraced seating, fountain, patio, lawn, mature fruit trees and shed.

In front of the house, an extensive gravelled gated driveway has parking space for up to ten cars and there are two double garages.

The property, which is offered for sale with no upward chain, is listed on Zoopla. For further information, call Pinewood on 01246 920221.

The property at Longedge Lane, Wingerworth is set behind gates and has a large driveway with parking space for up to 10 vehicles.

The property at Longedge Lane, Wingerworth is set behind gates and has a large driveway with parking space for up to 10 vehicles.

The well equipped and well appointed kitchen diner has wall and base units with granite worktops/upstands incorporating an inset sink, five ring gas hob, double oven and dishwasher. There is a four seater island breakfast bar. French doors lead out to the rear garden.

The well equipped and well appointed kitchen diner has wall and base units with granite worktops/upstands incorporating an inset sink, five ring gas hob, double oven and dishwasher. There is a four seater island breakfast bar. French doors lead out to the rear garden.

Two windows let plenty of light into this room where there is a brick inglenook fireplace.

Two windows let plenty of light into this room where there is a brick inglenook fireplace.

A brick built inglenook fireplace houses a log burner. Double doors lead into the kitchen diner/family room.

A brick built inglenook fireplace houses a log burner. Double doors lead into the kitchen diner/family room.

